May 4, 2022

ROSCOE - A Plant Sale fundraising event for Girl Scout Troop 361 which was scheduled for this weekend has been postponed until May 13 and 14.The plant sale was postponed because temperatures have not been conducive for plant growth.The plant sale will be held at Cross and Crown Lutheran Church, 7404 Elevator Road, Roscoe.Anyone who has plants they would like to donate for the sale can contact Louise Glon at 815-988-9515.