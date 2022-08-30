Roscoe, other locations host clothing drive Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Aug 30, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKFORD - Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful (KNIB) will be holding a community clothing drives at various locations on Sept. 10.Clothing and other items will be collected from 9 a.m. - noon at the following locations:- Farm and Fleet, 4567 E. Rockton Road, Roscoe- Farm and Fleet, 7300 Riverside Drive, Loves Park- Farm and Fleet, 4725 W. State St., Rockford- Our Savior's Church, 3300 Rural St., Rockford.Besides clean clothing, other items accepted will include pillows, bedding, fabric, purses, soft sided luggage, belts and stuffed toys.For more information, visit the website at www.knib.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Clinton area party is scene of shootings that injured four Four in Town of Clinton injured by gunfire Beloit barber gives back to Rock County Youth Services Center Beloit's Fairbanks Morse Defense celebrates 150th anniversary Beloit man found guilty of Janesville teen's shooting death Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime