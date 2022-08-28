Rockford's Discovery Center features Bubble Festival Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Aug 28, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKFORD - The Bubble Festival will return to the Discovery Center on Sept. 10, featuring four live shows by professional bubble artist Ben Jimenez.The Bubble Festival also will feature the Bubble-Palooza playground for children after each show.Jimenez will showcase bubble stunts, shares cool bubble science facts and gets the audience involved.Shows at 10 and 11 a.m. are geared more toward young children, while the 1 and 2 p.m. shows incorporate science principles and are geared toward elementary-age children and older.Reservations can be made online at https://bit.ly/bubblefestival or by phone at 815-963-6769. The Discovery Center is at 711 N. Main St., Rockford. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Clinton area party is scene of shootings that injured four Four in Town of Clinton injured by gunfire Beloit School District student athlete rules asked to be changed Beloit barber gives back to Rock County Youth Services Center Beloit's Fairbanks Morse Defense celebrates 150th anniversary Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime