ROCKFORD—The Rockford Symphony Orchestra (RSO) continues the search for a new music director by welcoming conductor Alastair Willis to the Coronado Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. May 14.
Willis will give a pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m.
The concert program will include two Silk Road favorites in the first half. Special guest tabla player Sandeep Das is a member Yo-Yo Ma’s famous Silk Road Ensemble. A tabla is a pair of twin hand drums from the Indian subcontinent. Das will be playing Dinuk Wijeratne’s Tabla Concerto that he describes as “...simply the best Western classical piece written for my instrument”. In the second half we will dance our way through Prokofiev’s timeless music inspired by Shakespeare’s immortal tragedy, Romeo and Juliet. To review the entire program and hear excerpts, visit the RSO website www.rockfordsymphony.com.
Grammy nominated conductor Alastair Willis is currently the Music Director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, and Principal Conductor and Artistic Advisor of the Symphonia Boca Raton. Alastair has guest conducted orchestras around the world, including the Chicago Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, Mexico City Philharmonic, Deutsches Symphonie-Orchestra Berlin, Hong Kong Sinfonietta, China National Orchestra (Beijing), and Silk Road Ensemble (with Yo-Yo Ma) among others. Born in Acton, Massachusetts, Alastair lived with his family in Moscow for five years before settling in Surrey, England. He received his bachelor’s degree with honors from England’s Bristol University, an Education degree from Kingston University, and a Master of Music from Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music.
The public is invited to meet Willis at “SoundBites,” a free lunchtime event at noon on May 13 at The Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Club, 5151 Guilford Road. This event will feature a conversational interview format with Willis along with a brief question and answer session. Food and drinks may be purchased. RSVP on our website or by calling the RSO offices.
Tickets are available for the live performance, as are digital tickets, which allow patrons to watch from home at a later date. In-person and digital tickets can be purchased at rockfordsymphony.com or by calling 815-965-0049 or visiting the RSO offices.