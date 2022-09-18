Rockford church to host Candy Cane Bazaar Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Sep 18, 2022 Sep 18, 2022 Updated 4 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKFORD - The Candy Cane Bazaar will be celebrating its 46th anniversary this year as it offers crafts and ideas for the upcoming holiday season.The Candy Cane Bazaar will be held from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Oct. 1 at St. Anskar Church, 4801 Spring Creek Road, near the corner of Spring Creek and North Alpine roads.There will be a selection of unique handmade items, and members of the St. Anskar congregation will have a bake sale as well.There will be door prizes and admission is free. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Four vehicle accident occurs on Highway 14 with no serious injuries Beloit sees building projects advance Beloit, South Beloit scooter program halted Hononegah cross country trio taking on the competition by storm Clinton High school graduate Hannah Kalk returns as varsity girls basketball coach Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime