ROCKFORD - The Candy Cane Bazaar will be celebrating its 46th anniversary this year as it offers crafts and ideas for the upcoming holiday season.

The Candy Cane Bazaar will be held from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Oct. 1 at St. Anskar Church, 4801 Spring Creek Road, near the corner of Spring Creek and North Alpine roads.

