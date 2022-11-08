ROCKFORD - Beth Eden United Methodist Church at 3102 Huffman Blvd. will hold its 42nd live reenactment of Bethlehem at the time of Jesus' birth on Dec. 3.

There will be a variety of actors portraying people selling wares, live animals, and a live nativity. the event will be held from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the church.

