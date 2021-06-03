Rock County will discontinue its COVID-19 reopening guidelines next week as cases remain low and vaccinations continue, according to a notice issued Thursday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
The development means all Rock County businesses can return to 100% occupancy and reopen fully. In the notice, the health department said it would update its COVID-19 data every two weeks to monitor any potential changes in virus activity.
COVID-19 activity has dropped significantly in recent months, with a drop in seven-day reporting figures from as many as 170 new cases daily from November 2020 through January 2021 to approximately 8 new cases per day over the most recent seven-day period. Rock County active case numbers have also dropped below 200 for the first time since mid-March.
Rock County has recorded significant decreases in hospitalization rates due to COVID-19. At the height of the pandemic, Rock County had as many as 70 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 care at one time; most recently, the number of patients hospitalized and getting treatment for COVID-19 at any one time varies from 8 to 15 patients.
“As we get more and more of our population vaccinated, we are seeing fewer cases of COVID-19, and those who are fully vaccinated are very well protected against the virus. We have seen very few ‘break through’ cases and, among those, even fewer have been severe. The vaccine provides protection for those who are fully vaccinated, and we feel that as more people become vaccinated, disease rates will continue to drop,” said Rock County Public Health Department Epidemiologist Nick Zupan.
In Rock County, 46.7% of residents (76,326) have received at least one dose of vaccine and 39.8% of residents have completed vaccination (65,080), Wisconsin Department of Health Services data shows.
Local case data
Rock County reported four new cases and no additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 16,357 cases and 180 deaths. A total of 16,003 people have recovered and an estimated 174 cases remain active in the county, DHS data shows.
Winnebago County in Illinois reported 25t new cases and one additional death on Thursday, bumping the countywide total to 33,926 cases and 494 deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data shows.
State case data
Wisconsin reported 610,565 total cases for a weekly average of 149 cases, DHS reported on Thursday. A total of 7,129 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic in Wisconsin, DHS data shows. The state’s positivity rate is now 1.6%.
Illinois reported 674 new cases and 24 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,383,739 cases and 22,865 deaths. The state has a test positivity rate of 1.7%.
National data
The CDC reported 14,354 new cases and 437 new deaths were reported on Thursday in the U.S., pushing the countrywide total to over 33.13 million cases and 592,776 deaths. In terms of vaccinations, 50.9% of the country’s population have received at least one shot and 41.2% are fully vaccinated.