JANESVILLE—The Rock County Historical Society (RCHS) elected five new members to its Board of Directors and voted in a slate of officers at its annual meeting on May 18.
Board officers, who are elected for one-year terms, are:
Amy McCann Badertscher, president. McCann Badertscher was reelected for a second term.
Robert Spoden, vice president. Spoden was also reelected for a second term.
Genise Brandt, treasurer, reelected for a second term.
DuWayne Severson, reelected as secretary.
Terri Holznecht, reelected as executive committee member at large.
Two board members also were voted in for additional three-year terms: Kathy Boguszewski, who will begin a third term; and Laura Huibregtse, for a second term.
The five new board members who were elected for three-year terms are: Dr. John Pruitt; Shelly Schroeder; Diana Shadel; Katy Nickols; Betsy Riemer; and Michael Easton, who will serve as a student ex-officio.
Departing board members were also acknowledged at the meeting. These include: Matthew Ryan, who most recently served as vice president; Mitchell Benson, most recently past president of the board; Jeni Lindstrom; and Keith Steinbeck.
Community members who are interested in becoming involved in RCHS are invited to visit www.rchs.us. RCHS is seeking volunteers, members, and sponsors.