JANESVILLE—The Rock County Historical Society (RCHS) has hired Cara Kinzelman as assistant director and curator of collections.
Kinzelman has a doctorate in history from the University of Minnesota and experience working in museums, historical societies, libraries, and nonprofits.
Kinzelman, a Janesville resident, works with RCHS’ Executive Director Tim Maahs to further develop the nonprofit as a destination for historic interpretation, learning, and innovative programming. As curator of collections, Kinzelman ensures that collections are properly registered, stored, and displayed, while helping to improve the care, preservation of and access to RCHS’ museum collections.
As RCHS moves forward with the Rock County Legacies project—formerly known as the Legacy Center—with an initial plan to collect and share stories from generations of employees who worked in Janesville’s General Motors plant, it became clear that this position is necessary, according to Maahs.
Kinzelman said she is honored to be a key participant in this exciting period of growth at RCHS.
To schedule a tour of the Lincoln-Tallman House and the All About Rock County exhibit, please call RCHS at 608-756-4509. Hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m.—3 p.m., or by appointment.