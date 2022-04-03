National Infant Immunization Week is April 24—30, 2022. The Rock County Public Health Department would like to remind parents and caregivers that it is important to keep young children up to date on immunizations to help protect the health of our community.
National Infant Immunization Week is an annual observance highlighting the importance of protecting children two years and younger from vaccine-preventable diseases. This year, it is crucial that families stay on track with their children’s routine checkups and recommended vaccinations following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report found a troubling drop in routine childhood vaccination during the pandemic due to families staying at home and not going to routine doctor visits. Rock County also experienced a decrease in immunizations for children aged two years and younger. Although the rate began to increase in 2021, many children in Rock County are still behind on their vaccinations. Higher vaccination rates decrease the chances of these diseases re-emerging or becoming more prevalent in our community.
Why are vaccines important for infants?
On-time vaccination is critical to protect against potentially life-threatening diseases. Giving infants the recommended vaccinations by age two is the best way to protect them from 14 serious childhood diseases, like pertussis (whooping cough), measles, and polio.
Vaccines have been proven to be a successful and cost-effective tool to prevent disease and death. Vaccines help prevent and reduce the spread of infectious diseases, which helps protect both individuals and communities. Among children born during 1994-2018, vaccination will prevent an estimated 419 million illnesses, 26.8 million hospitalizations, and 936,000 deaths over their lifetimes.
Vaccines work! In the decade before 1963, when the measles vaccine became available, most children got the disease by the time they were 15. Up to 4 million people in the United States were infected each year, 400-500 people died, 48,000 were hospitalized, and 4,000 suffered encephalitis, or swelling of the brain. Now, two doses of measles vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles if someone is exposed to the virus.
Are vaccines safe for infants?
Vaccines are safe, and scientists continually work to make them even safer. Each vaccine undergoes extensive testing before it is licensed for use and continues to be tested and monitored while in use.
Most side effects from vaccination are minor, such as soreness at the injection site or a low-grade fever. These side effects are a normal part of the body’s immune response and do not typically last long.
Serious reactions are very rare. The risks involved with getting a vaccine-preventable disease are far greater and much more dangerous than the small risk of a severe vaccine reaction or side effect.
What can parents and caregivers do to ensure their infants are up to date on vaccinations?
View the CDC’s Recommended Immunization Schedule for Children at www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/hcp/imz/child-adolescent.html.
Look up your child’s immunization record on the Wisconsin Immunization Registry. Parents can access their child’s records by going to www.dhfswir.org, clicking on “Public Immunization Record Access,” and entering the needed information.
Schedule a well-child exam to catch up on immunizations.
If you do not have insurance or your insurance does not cover vaccines, contact the Rock County Public Health Department at 608-757-5440 and make an appointment to get your vaccines at an affordable price.
The CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that parents stay on track with their children’s well-child appointments and routine vaccinations. If you are behind, be sure to make your appointment today.
Janalyn Eisele is a Public Health Nurse for the Rock County Public Health Department.