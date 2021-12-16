Adelle Super and Wesley Vegge have been named Students of the Month for November and December.
Adelle Super
Adelle Super has been selected as Rock County Christian Schools Student of the Month for November. She is the daughter of Drew and Treva Super.
She currently has a 4.33 grade point average. While at Rock County Christian she has been involved in Bible Club, Student Council, and is a member of the worship team for chapel.
Outside of school, she is an engaged member of her community. She is involved in student leadership at both Bethel and Faith, is a counselor at kids camp, and is a worship leader. She enjoys spending time with her friends, listening to sermons, and playing sports.
She plans to attend college following graduation. She has been accepted to Wisconsin Lutheran College and is considering this school. She is interested in pursuing a degree in both science and theology.
Wesley Vegge
Wesley Vegge has been selected as Rock County Christian School Student of the Month for December. He is the son of Justin Vegge and Doug & Jana Coulter.
Wesley currently has a 3.7 grade point average. While at Rock County Christian Wesley has been involved in Speech Meet, Soccer, & Basketball.
Outside of school, Wesley has been involved with Awanas and helped with the large pick up day at our Janesville Campus.
Wesley plans to attend college following graduation. He is currently looking at UW-Eau Claire or Marquette University. He plans to join the Air Force ROTC while in college. He hopes to pursue a degree in aeronautical engineering and possibly become a pilot.