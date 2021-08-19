BELOIT—The American Heart Association’s school-based youth programs, Kids Heart Challenge™ and American Heart Challenge™, awarded $2,677 to Robinson Elementary School in Beloit for physical activity equipment and resources for the physical education classes.
The annual grant program supports schools by funding resources to extend school wellness programs.
The American Heart Association is helping educators make whole-body wellness a priority by bringing more resources to school campuses. Grant recipients are able to expand their schools’ wellness offerings with additions such as physical activity equipment, water bottle filling stations and educator training opportunities on their campuses. The application process was open to all schools who participated in the school-based programs in the 2020-2021 school year.
Kids Heart Challenge offers a variety of physical activities to get elementary students’ hearts pumping such as dance, basketball or jumping rope paired with digital missions to learn life-saving skills like Hands-Only CPR™. The American Heart Challenge is a service-learning program for middle and high school students. The program also helps boost heart health and self-esteem, while reducing stress and anxiety through programs featuring yoga, dance and obstacle courses.
In addition to physical health, the benefits of physical activity for children include improved grades, school attendance and classroom behavior. Physical activity can also help kids feel better, improve mental health, build self-esteem and decrease and prevent conditions such as anxiety and depression.