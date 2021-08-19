BELOIT—The Rising Professionals of Beloit, a program of the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce, will hold its Rising Professionals Week celebrations Aug. 23—27.

The group will have daily events with the goal of helping young professionals network, grow their professional development, and have fun.

The cost for the events for RP Week range between free—$16 for RP members and between free—$33 for non-RP members.

The week will kick off Monday with a coffee social hour from 8—9 a.m. at Wagner & Wright Lofts at the corner of Grand Avenue and Fourth Street.

For more information about the week’s activities, visit the website at www.rpbeloit.com.