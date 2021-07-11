SOUTH BELOIT— The Rockton-Roscoe Rotary Club will host their first-ever Rotary Ribfest on Saturday.
Ribfest will be held from noon—3 p.m. at Viking Lanes, 210 Oak Grove ?Ave. in the parking lot.
The event cost is $10 per person and includes rib samples and sides.
Five local fire departments will be competing for the ultimate rack of ribs. Participating fire departments including: Harlem-Roscoe; City of Beloit; South Beloit; Rockton Fire Protection District; and North Park Fire Protection District.
All proceeds from this fundraiser event will go to the Rotary Scholarship Fund.