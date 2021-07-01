BELOIT—For over 30 years, the Beloit Area Retired Educators’ Association has awarded scholarships to area seniors. The scholarship was created to support those students planning to enter the field of education.
This year, two $1,000 scholarships were awarded.
Madison Covey graduated from Beloit Turner High School and will be attending Culver-Stockton College in Canton Missouri. Her father is Edward Covey. In her application she said, “I love the joy and pride you get when your students have that ‘aha’ moment after working so hard on something.”
Megan Scott will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse. She is a Beloit Memorial High School graduate and her parents are Dan and Tami Scott. One of her recommendation letters included this statement, “Her patience, work-ethic, humility, and kindness will make her as great a teacher as she has been a student.”
BAREA is pleased to help these deserving students achieve their goals.