WHITEWATER—Starin Hall, the residence hall at 901 West Starin Road at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is being named after educator and administrator Roger Pulliam.
Opened in 2010, Starin Hall is a 207,900-square-foot residence hall.
Pulliam, who passed away in February 2020, had a 60-year career in education in which he showed an unrelenting devotion to representing, including, and advocating for diverse students and educators and promoting the success of his students and community. At UW-Whitewater, he worked in various roles from 1989 to 2018. During his tenure, he served as assistant vice chancellor of academic support services, director of advancement and, most recently, interim chief diversity officer.
“Dr. Pulliam’s impact on UW-Whitewater is immense, and he lives on in the hearts and minds of all who were fortunate enough to learn from and work with him,” said Interim Chancellor Jim Henderson. “The naming of Roger Pulliam Hall is a welcome tribute to a wonderful man who exemplified the Warhawk family values. I offer my sincere appreciation to all who have supported this effort to honor Dr. Pulliam, including students, faculty, staff, Warhawk alumni, the greater campus community, and the UW System Board of Regents.”
He was the inaugural recipient of the Lifetime of Service Award from the Wisconsin State Council on Affirmative Action, an achievement celebrated at the Wisconsin State Capitol in October 2019.
Alumni spanning several decades credit Pulliam as their guiding light and hero who compelled them not just to complete an undergraduate degree, but to seek advanced degrees. Many of his students have gone on to make tremendous contributions to the State of Wisconsin and the country at large.
The Roger L. Pulliam Memorial Scholarship endowed fund was created in his honor and memory as a place to direct memorial donations.