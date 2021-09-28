The American Red Cross will be holding blood drives throughout Rock County in October. Blood drive locations and times are as follows:

Beloit

Oct. 7, 1—6 p.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd

Clinton

Oct. 11, 1—6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 312 Church St.

Edgerton

Oct. 13, 1—6 p.m., Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St.

Oct. 19, 9 a.m.—2 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 590 S St Joseph Circle

Janesville

Oct. 7, 1—6 p.m., Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Dr

Oct. 12, 1:30—6 p.m., UAW 95 Union Hall, 1795 LaFayette St.

Oct. 18, 9:30 a.m.—2:30 p.m., Janesville Masonic Center, 2322 Milwaukee St.

