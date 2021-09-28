Red Cross seeks blood donors Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Sep 28, 2021 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The American Red Cross will be holding blood drives throughout Rock County in October. Blood drive locations and times are as follows:BeloitOct. 7, 1—6 p.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse BlvdClintonOct. 11, 1—6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 312 Church St.EdgertonOct. 13, 1—6 p.m., Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St.Oct. 19, 9 a.m.—2 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 590 S St Joseph CircleJanesvilleOct. 7, 1—6 p.m., Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer DrOct. 12, 1:30—6 p.m., UAW 95 Union Hall, 1795 LaFayette St.Oct. 18, 9:30 a.m.—2:30 p.m., Janesville Masonic Center, 2322 Milwaukee St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags American Red Cross Blood Donations Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man linked to 2016 homicide arrested on gun charge Beloit man charged with sex assault of child Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Beloit man arrested after robbery at Walgreens Beloit man arrested after robbery on Sunday Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime