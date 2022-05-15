Red Cross plans blood drives in Rock County Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 15, 2022 May 15, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The American Red Cross will be seeking blood donors in coming weeks in Rock County.A blood drive will be held from noon - 5 p.m. May 24 at the Beloit Life Center, 2170 Murphy Woods Road, Beloit.A blood drive will be held from 1 - 6 p.m. May 24 at the new Life Assembly of God, 2416 N. Wright Road in Janesville.A blood drive will be held from noon - 5 p.m. May 25 at the American Legion, 3913 S. State Road 213 in Orfordville.A blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on May 26 at Creekside Place Community Center, 102 Maple St., Evansville.A blood drive will be held from 1 - 6 p.m. May 26 at the Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville.Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and must be at least 17 years old.For more information visit the website at RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Roman's Supermarket to open in Beloit Yet more turmoil at school district Six arrested in Beloit after search warrants executed Beloit teens accused of attempted car theft Rehl to step down as South Beloit mayor Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime