The American Red Cross will be seeking blood donors in coming weeks in Rock County.

A blood drive will be held from noon - 5 p.m. May 24 at the Beloit Life Center, 2170 Murphy Woods Road, Beloit.

A blood drive will be held from 1 - 6 p.m. May 24 at the new Life Assembly of God, 2416 N. Wright Road in Janesville.

A blood drive will be held from noon - 5 p.m. May 25 at the American Legion, 3913 S. State Road 213 in Orfordville.

A blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on May 26 at Creekside Place Community Center, 102 Maple St., Evansville.

A blood drive will be held from 1 - 6 p.m. May 26 at the Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville.

Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and must be at least 17 years old.

For more information visit the website at RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

