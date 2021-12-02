Red Cross blood drive set at library Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Dec 2, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—an American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 1—6 p.m. Tuesday at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.Blood donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be at least 17 years old and must be in good health on the day they give blood.For more information or to make an appointment to give blood call 1-800-733-2767 or visit the website at http://redcrossblood.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags American Red Cross Blood Drive Beloit Public Library Eclipse Boulevard Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now School Board President to address concerns over her email signature Beloit man charged after multiple retail thefts Beloit school officials speak out on 'gangster night' controversy Janesville school officials issue apology to Beloit 'Gangster' outfits called insensitive Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime