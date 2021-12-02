BELOIT—an American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 1—6 p.m. Tuesday at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.

Blood donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be at least 17 years old and must be in good health on the day they give blood.

For more information or to make an appointment to give blood call 1-800-733-2767 or visit the website at http://redcrossblood.org.