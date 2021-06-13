ROCKFORD—The Winnebago County Clerk’s Office in partnership with Veterans Memorial Hall will be accepting worn and dilapidated flags for proper retirement June 14 -18 at the County Clerk’s office, 404 Elm St., or at Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum, 211 N. Main St., Rockford.
The week of June 14 is designated as National Flag Week. Every year, the President of the United States issues a proclamation urging citizens to fly the American flag for the duration of that week.
Anyone dropping off a flag for retirement, can receive a free 8-by-12 inch USA stick flag, while supplies last.
“The American flag is a patriotic and important symbol of the United States and should be treated with the utmost respect,” stated County Clerk Lori Gummow. “If an American flag can no longer appropriately serve as a symbol of the United States, it should be destroyed in a dignified manner.”
Scott Lewandowski, Museum Director, collaborates with the local Boy Scouts of America to dispose of all collected flags. “Incinerating the American flag after a proper retirement ceremony is the preferred method to dispose of a flag,” he said. Following the observance of Memorial Day, some families may have realized their flag is no longer presentable for display, and we wanted to coordinate with the Clerk’s Office to offer two convenient locations people can visit downtown and drop off their old flags, he added. Veterans Memorial Hall, the first of its kind in the United States, was dedicated to Veterans of all wars, in 1903. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day; in August 1946, National Flag Day was established by an Act of Congress.
For more information, call 815-319-4250.