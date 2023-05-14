BELOIT — Area residents are being asked to honor our fallen warriors and contribute to the continuing needs of our veterans on National Poppy Day, Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20

Members of the American Legion Post 48, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 48 and Sons of American Legion Squadron will be distributing bright red poppies and asking for donation from 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. at Woodman’s Food Market, 1877 S. Madison Road, and Piggly Wiggly, 1827 Prairie Ave.

