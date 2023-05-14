BELOIT — Area residents are being asked to honor our fallen warriors and contribute to the continuing needs of our veterans on National Poppy Day, Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20
Members of the American Legion Post 48, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 48 and Sons of American Legion Squadron will be distributing bright red poppies and asking for donation from 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. at Woodman’s Food Market, 1877 S. Madison Road, and Piggly Wiggly, 1827 Prairie Ave.
The Flanders Fields poppy has become an internationally known and recognized symbol of the lives sacrificed in war and the hope that none died in vain. The American Legion Family called upon Congress to proclaim the Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day, which was officially designated as such in 2017.
“Wearing the poppy on National Poppy Day and throughout Memorial Day weekend is one small way to honor and remember our fallen warriors who willingly served our nation and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” said ALA Unit 48 President Clauda Bankes. “We must never forget.”
The poppy also honors hospitalized and disabled veterans who handcraft many of the red, crepe paper flowers. Making the poppies provides a financial and therapeutic benefit to the veterans, as well as a benefit to thousands of other veterans.
When The American Legion Family adopted the poppy as its memorial flower in the early 1920s, the blood-red icon became an enduring symbol of honor for the sacrifices of our veterans from the battlefields of France in World War I to today’s global war on terror. The American Legion Auxiliary raises about $4 million each year distributing poppies throughout the nation, with 100 percent of the funds raised going directly to help veterans, military, and their families.
For more information, call 608 365-4802 and leave your name and number. We will return your call. All donations will be used to help veterans, active military, reserves and their families in our community.