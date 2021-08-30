BELOIT—PlayMonster, a game and toy making company in Beloit, is seeking board game lovers in the area who want to be game testers.

The game testers will have a say in the development of future PlayMonster games. PlayMonster has produced such games as Yeti in My Spaghetti, 5 Second Rule, Relative Insanity and Five Crowns.

Kids and adults can register to be testers. For more information go to the website at www.playmonster.com.

