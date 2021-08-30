PlayMonster seeks game testers Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Aug 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—PlayMonster, a game and toy making company in Beloit, is seeking board game lovers in the area who want to be game testers.The game testers will have a say in the development of future PlayMonster games. PlayMonster has produced such games as Yeti in My Spaghetti, 5 Second Rule, Relative Insanity and Five Crowns.Kids and adults can register to be testers. For more information go to the website at www.playmonster.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Playmonster Game Testers Yeti In My Spaghetti Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Details of former Hononegah student's settlement with district released Beloit natives, lifelong friends found digital company together Court records highlight barrage of gunfire, high-speed chase across Beloit S. Beloit Police Chief: Missing South Beloit woman found deceased in Dane County Beloit police: Downtown businesses see windows broken Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime