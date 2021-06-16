BELOIT—New playground equipment for families staying in the Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit emergency shelter was installed recently, providing a safe place for survivors to engage in a positive way with their children. The shelter location is undisclosed for security reasons.
Defy Domestic Abuse is a part of Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, Inc.
The new equipment includes two slides, an activity wall, a platform, monkey bars and two swings. It was purchased through state funding received through the Department of Children Children’s grant.
XL Contracting, of Roscoe, Illinois, donated concrete and installed the playground equipment at no charge.
“Parents at the shelter are working to rebuild healthy attachments with their children, which have often been damaged from living in a violent home,” said Kelsey Hood Christenson, Program Director at Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit. “Some families staying at the shelter also have experienced stalking or have safety concerns, so this private playground offers a safe place for parents to play with their children.”
The playground is restricted to families residing in the domestic violence shelter, to protect their safety and confidentiality.
As part of Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. Defy Domestic Abuse offers to survivors of domestic abuse all the support offered by Family Services.
Family Services is a funded partner of United Way Blackhawk Region, United Way of Green County, and the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin.