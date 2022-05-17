(From left): Grinnell Senior Center volunteers Linda Kinder and LeaAnn Mattox hold up some plants they were setting up for a previous plant sale. This year, the annual plant sale will be held Thursday through Saturday at the senior center in Beloit.
BELOIT—There will be indoor plants, outdoor plants, vegetable plants, succulents and even a cactus or two at the Spring Plant Sale at Grinnell Hall Beloit Senior Center Thursday through Saturday.
The sale, which is held to raise funds for senior center activities, materials and decorations, will be held from 9 a.m.—3 p.m. each day at the senior center at 631 Bluff St.
Linda Kinder, who is an organizer of the event, said all of the plants that will be for sale have been donated by local residents.
“There are plenty of tomato plants and some cucumber plants,” she said.
About a dozen volunteers will be setting up the plants for the sale. There also will be a gardening expert on site to answer questions people might have such as if a particular plant does best in full sunlight or in the shade.
Volunteers selling the plants also will be able to give advice about watering, planting and caring for plants.
But plants will not be the only items for sale at the senior center this week. Nellie’s Nook will be offering household decor items, earrings and jewelry, dishes, wall hangings, decorations and more.
Lea Ann Mattox said all the items in Nellie’s Nook also have been donated for sale, and there are many interesting items.
“You name it, we got it,” she said.
Both Kinder and Mattox stress that the sale is open to the public and everyone is welcome to come take a look at the plants and household items for sale at Grinnell Hall.