Pizza Shack in Janesville raising funds for RSVP
Clint Wolf
Apr 27, 2022

JANESVILLE - Mac's Pizza Shack, 2307 Milton Ave., is again donating a portion of sales (both inside and drive up) on May 5 to support the many programs of Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP).

A portion of all sales from 4 - 8 p.m. will go to RSVP. There will be volunteers busing tables and accepting tips for RSVP.

For more information call the RSVP office at 608-362-9593 or e-mail pcarper@rsvp-rock.org.