The Charlotte Zolotow Award is given annually to the author of the best picture book text published in the United States in the previous year. I usually laugh when people say I must love being a librarian because I get to read all day. But that is exactly what I did as a member of the Zolotow Award Committee; I got to read picture books just about every day for the last three years.
Do you know how many children’s picture book titles are published in the United States each year? Me neither, so I looked it up. OK, I tried looking it up. In all the vastness that is the Internet, I couldn’t find a definitive answer, but I was able to find snippets of answers. There are six major book publishers and one of them, Random House, published 15,000 titles in 2020; that’s 90,000 titles annually for just the major publishers, not including the small imprints and independent publishers. Let’s take that 90,000 number and assume that children’s book titles account for roughly 18% of the overall market (which they do, according to Publisher’s Weekly). That comes to 16,200 children’s titles published annually. Now, I didn’t have to read 16,200 children’s books, but there were certainly days when it felt like that. I most likely read about 700 picture books a year, and all of those books were sent directly from the publishers.
So, now you are probably saying to yourself, wow, that’s a lot of books. And you are probably also wondering where all of those books ended up after I read them. Well, lucky for you, the vast majority of them were put directly into Beloit Public Library’s Children’s Collection. So not only did I get to read a ton (literally) of amazing picture books, but now you can too!
Evelyn Del Rey is Moving Away written by Meg Medina. Evelyn Del Rey is Daniela’s best friend. They do everything together and even live in twin apartments across the street from each other: Daniela with her mami and hamster, and Evelyn with her mami, papi, and cat. But not after today—not after Evelyn moves away. Until then, the girls play amid the moving boxes until it’s time to say goodbye, making promises to keep in touch, because they know that their friendship will always be special. (Book Description)
I Talk Like a River written by Jordan Scott. When a boy who stutters feels isolated, alone, and incapable of communicating in the way he'd like, it takes a kindly father and a walk by the river to help him find his voice. Compassionate parents everywhere will instantly recognize a father's ability to reconnect a child with the world around him. (Book Description)
Jeni Schomber is head of library services at Beloit Public Library.