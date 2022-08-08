BELOIT—If you are wanting to get started on a new hobby, or you own a digital camera that you just haven’t found the motivation to get started with, the Beloit Art Center is pleased to announce their photography class offerings.

For anyone interested in photography the art center has two choices. For the beginner, Introduction to Digital Photography Class will be offered. This course is for those with any type of digital camera that want to get out of Auto Mode and start unleashing the creative potential of their camera. We will learn how to utilize shutter speed, aperture, and ISO to control exposure and explore how aperture and shutter speed can be used creatively. Students will learn to shoot successfully in program, aperture, and shutter modes. We will also learn how our camera meters the light in a scene and the options our camera gives us to achieve the best focus.