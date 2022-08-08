BELOIT—If you are wanting to get started on a new hobby, or you own a digital camera that you just haven’t found the motivation to get started with, the Beloit Art Center is pleased to announce their photography class offerings.
For anyone interested in photography the art center has two choices. For the beginner, Introduction to Digital Photography Class will be offered. This course is for those with any type of digital camera that want to get out of Auto Mode and start unleashing the creative potential of their camera. We will learn how to utilize shutter speed, aperture, and ISO to control exposure and explore how aperture and shutter speed can be used creatively. Students will learn to shoot successfully in program, aperture, and shutter modes. We will also learn how our camera meters the light in a scene and the options our camera gives us to achieve the best focus.
The class will meet for four weeks at 5:30 p.m. starting Aug. 16. Classes last about two hours and will meet on Aug. 16, 23, and 30, and Sept. 6. Bring your camera and camera manual. Introduction to Digital Photography will be taught by Jo Christofferson, a New York Institute of Photography graduate, and a retired Blackhawk Technical College Instructor. The cost is $80.
For photography enthusiasts of all skill levels the art center is offering a Photography Club. This group is for anyone interested in connecting with fellow photography enthusiasts, sharing their work, learning and exploring new photographic techniques, and collaborating on group photographic projects. The group meets monthly, and the next gathering is on Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. Join us at the Beloit Art Center to get started. Bring your camera and your ideas! The cost is $85 a year or drop in any time for $10.
To register and get more information for these and other classes offered at the art center, visit www.beloitartcenter.com or call the Beloit Art Center at 608-313-9083. The Beloit Art Center is located at 520 E. Grand Ave.