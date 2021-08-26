BELOIT—Beloit Art Center is pleased to announce their offerings for everyone interested in photography for the fall.
For the beginner, the art center will be offering an Introduction to Digital Photography Class. This course is for those with any type of digital camera that want to get out of Auto Mode. Students will learn how to utilize shutter speed, aperture, and ISO to control exposure and explore how aperture and shutter speed can be used creatively. Students will learn to shoot successfully in program, aperture, shutter, and manual modes.
Students will also learn how our camera meters the light in a scene and the options our camera gives us to achieve the best focus.
The class will meet for four weeks at 5:30 p.m. starting Sept. 15.
Bring your camera and camera manual. Introduction to Digital Photography will be taught by Jo Christofferson, a New York Institute of Photography graduate, and a retired Blackhawk Technical College Instructor. The cost is $80.
For photography enthusiasts of all skill levels the art center is offering a Photography Club. This group is for anyone interested in connecting with fellow photography enthusiasts, sharing their work, learning and exploring new photographic techniques, and collaborating on group photographic projects. The group will meet the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. starting Sept. 8 at the Beloit Art Center. Bring your camera and your ideas. The cost is $85 a year or drop in any time for $10.
To register for either, visit www.beloitartcenter.com or call the Beloit Art Center at 608-313-9083 with any questions and to sign up.
Beloit Art Center is located at 520 E. Grand Ave. Gallery visits are free and open to the public. Hours are Monday 10 a.m.—2 p.m.; Tuesday—Friday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. For further information please visit www.beloitartcenter.com