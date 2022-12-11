Jeff McDonald at Beloit Arts Center

 Photo provided

BELOIT—Award winning photographer Jeff McDonald will present a gallery talk at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Beloit Art Center, Beloit Art Center at 520 E. Grand Ave.

The Beloit Art Center Photography Club is proud to welcome McDonald for the free presentation.

