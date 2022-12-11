BELOIT—Award winning photographer Jeff McDonald will present a gallery talk at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Beloit Art Center, Beloit Art Center at 520 E. Grand Ave.
The Beloit Art Center Photography Club is proud to welcome McDonald for the free presentation.
Also, McDonald’s work is on display in the Main Gallery at Beloit Art Center through Dec. 29.
McDonald will be discuss his photographs, techniques, and answer questions as attendees stroll through the exhibit. He has received numerous awards at local, regional, and international photography exhibitions. His broad photographic interests include black and white, long exposure, abstract, landscape, nature, birds-in-flight, microscopy, and high-speed photography, along with photo illustration. Photography has been his passionate pursuit for over 15 years.
Also be sure to stop by the Beloit Public Library this month for a chance to see an exhibit featuring work by the Beloit Art Center Photography Club. Formed in 2021 this group is for anyone interested in connecting with fellow photography fans and meets the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. Five of the group’s artists are part of the current show. They are Ellen Zarnick, Larry Horsfall, Beth Doerrfeld, Melissa Lauer, and Jo Ribordy-Christofferson. The photographs will be on display and available for purchase through the end of December.
The Beloit Art Center has established a mission of partnering with the community and regional artists to maintain a center to teach, display and promote art through events, classes, and studio space. To learn more visit www.beloitartcenter.com. Gallery hours are Monday 10 a.m.—2 p.m., Tuesday—Friday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.—2 p.m.