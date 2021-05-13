JANESVILLE – SSM Health is partnering with Blain’s Supply, Inc. for a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, May 21.
Pfizer vaccines will be available from noon - 4 p.m. at Blain’s Supply at 3507 E. Racine St. Community members ages 12 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.
To register, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/60b054baaad23a4f85-blains. Walk-ins are welcome.
The COVID-19 vaccination is free, and attendees do not need to be SSM Health patients, have insurance or provide an ID for this event. Those who attend this mobile vaccination clinic will have their second doses administered at the same location on June 11.