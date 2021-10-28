ROCKFORD—Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS) and Napleton Subaru will host a special pet adoption event on Oct. 29 and 30 when WCAS will be offering reduced-fee dog adoptions. Adoption fees for select dogs will be just $25.
During this event, all dog adoptions will come with a gift bag of supplies courtesy of CARE for PETS and a free dog bed (while supplies last). Adopters also will be entered into a drawing for free pet boarding and grooming courtesy of Airport Pet Lounge. Additionally, WCAS will be offering free pizza donated by Napleton Subaru—Rockford between noon and 2 p.m.
In order to adopt, you must have an approved adoption application by WCAS. Adopters are encouraged to have their application pre-approved prior to the event.
Adoption applications can be submitted online by visiting www.WinnebagoAnimals.org or by visiting WCAS, located at 4517 N. Main St. in Rockford.
All adoptions include a wellness exam, spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinations including a one year rabies shot, flea and tick preventative, and more. Winnebago County residents also receive a one year rabies registration tag.
To help Winnebago County Animal Services save more lives, adopt a companion animal, view hours of adoption, or to volunteer, please visit their website at www.WinnebagoAnimals.org or call 815-319-4100.