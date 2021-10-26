Peggy Neese grant applications accepted Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Oct 26, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—The Stateline Community Foundation is accepting grant applications for the Peggy Neese Endowment Fund.Requests should be to support the beautification of the Beloit Community. Applications must be submitted by Nov. 15.For information on how to apply for grant funds as well as other Stateline Community Foundation grant opportunities, visit: https://statelinecf.org/grant-program. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stateline Community Foundation Peggy Neese Endowment Fund Grants Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit School Board allows Charles' previously banned public comment to be read Beloit man charged with cocaine possession Janesville family mourns two men who died at party 15-year-old enters not guilty plea in Labor Day weekend homicide Third fair housing complaint in City of Beloit to be investigated Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime