The Badger Chordhawks Chorus will present patriotic concerts in Beloit and Janesville.Performances are set for 6:30 p.m. Friday and at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Courthouse Park's Marvin Roth Community Pavilion in Janesville.A performance is set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Riverside Park's Harry Moore Pavilion in Beloit.The performances can be viewed online at www.PatrioticConcert.com. All performances are free. A free will offering will be accepted to benefit Rock County Veterans Services.Chordhawks President George Kiskunas said nearly $3,000 in door prizes will be awarded during the three concerts.The patriotic concerts are underwritten by the Mallon Family and Culver's of Janesville. Additional support is provided by more than 200 local businesses.