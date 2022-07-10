ROCKTON—Natural Land Institute will hold a fundraiser for their Nygren Wetland Preserve called “Party on the Prairie Rocks” from 4—8:30 p.m. on July 16 at Nygren Wetland Preserve, 3190 W. Rockton Road, Rockton, Illinois.
“We haven’t held this fundraiser since 2019 so we’re very excited to bring it back for our guests to enjoy a summer evening in the casual and natural setting of a prairie filled with midsummer wildflowers,” said Kim Johnsen, NLI’s Director of Marketing & Membership.
The event starts at 4 p.m. with horse drawn wagon rides through the prairie. The cocktail hour will start at 5 p.m. with lively music by regional band Jon Bon Stamos, a self-described “stolk folk” band (rock music with a banjo). A cash bar will be provided by Prairie St. Brewing Co., which is also offering a special craft brew called Pollinator Pale Ale to benefit Nygren Wetland Preserve.
At 6 p.m. a short program will include the presentation of the George and Barbara Fell Award to Fran Harty. This award recognizes outstanding land conservation and preservation efforts. Fran has had a distinguished career in protecting and managing natural areas in Illinois. He is currently employed as the Director of Terrestrial Conservation for the Illinois Chapter of The Nature Conservancy. Dinner will be served by Greenfire Restaurant at 6:30 p.m. and a nature themed silent auction will be available throughout the event and concludes after dinner.