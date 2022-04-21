Parkview High School in Orfordville to host Trailways Conference Art Show Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ORFORDVILLE - Parkview High School will host the 2022 Trailways Conference Art Show from 3:15 - 7:15 p.m. May 3 through 5.The art show will be held in the gym at the school at 408 W. Beloit St.On May 5, first through third place awards will be presented at Student Art Day where approximately 200 students and teachers will attend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Parkview High School Art Show Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit motorcycle crash victim dies from his injuries Judge grants competency evaluation for 11-year-old accused in Kohl's fire in Janesville Beloit startup company connects nurses with vacant work shifts Turner Middle School performing 'Frozen JR' April 22-23 USS Beloit to be christened on May 7 Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime