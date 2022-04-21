ORFORDVILLE - Parkview High School will host the 2022 Trailways Conference Art Show from 3:15 - 7:15 p.m. May 3 through 5.

The art show will be held in the gym at the school at 408 W. Beloit St.

On May 5, first through third place awards will be presented at Student Art Day where approximately 200 students and teachers will attend.

