JANESVILLE - The Seventh Annual Parkinson's Family Event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Oct. 30 at the Grey Goose Building, 207 N. Academy St.The event will have a Wild West theme complete with classic Chuck Wagon fare including fried chicken and pork, campfire beans, homemade corn bread, root beer and more.The band Swingfish will perform.The event is free and is open for those with Parkinson's, their families and care givers.To RSVP call Connie Udell at 608-302-7088 or email connieudellI@gmail.com.