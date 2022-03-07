Painting class offered at Grinnell Hall Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 7, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT – Grinnell Hall Senior Center is offering a “Paint with Katie” classfrom 10 a.m. to noon Monday, March 14.The class will lead participants step-by-step on how to create a beautiful flower that you will be proud to put up in your home.The cost for the class is $20 and it is open to the public. All supplies will be provided.Please pre-register by calling Grinnell Hall at 608-364-2875 or stop in at Grinnell Hall at 631 Bluff St. Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Please register by Thursday, March 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now People's Convoy draws out supporters in South Beloit Court records: South Beloit student charged with sexual assault Beloit's 5Bar’s owner's superpower is putting together unique taste combinations New riverfront development for Beloit eyed Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime