BELOIT – Grinnell Hall Senior Center is offering a “Paint with Katie” class

from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, March 14.

The class will lead participants step-by-step on how to create a beautiful flower that you will be proud to put up in your home.

The cost for the class is $20 and it is open to the public. All supplies will be provided.

Please pre-register by calling Grinnell Hall at 608-364-2875 or stop in at Grinnell Hall at 631 Bluff St. Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Please register by Thursday, March 10.

