BELOIT - The art works of Kathleen and Tony D'Angelo and the art of Dan Kelly will be featured at the Beloit Art Center in February.
A First Friday Gallery Reception will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. on Friday at. the Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave. A gallery talk featuring the artists will be held at 6 p.m. Both exhibits will be open through Feb. 23.
The Main Gallery will feature Kathleen and Tony D’Angelo. As a painter, Kathleen D'Angelo has always found a connection with the natural world is integral to what she does.
“Light, the absence of light, shadow, and texture hold a fascination for me,” she said.
Her exhibit entitled Wisconsin Landscape includes paintings from 1998 through the present. It represents a timeline of a self-taught painter’s struggles to successfully learn how to use watercolor, pastel, acrylic and other mediums.
Tony D'Angelo’s art is presented in the form of two and three dimensions and often abstract.
“Most of my work is not preconceived. I do not start with a distinct idea of the finished product,” he said. “My working style is more of a journey and exploration. I usually work in spurts, creative bursts. All of my work is to satisfy my sense of self.”
In the Bell Gallery, the drawings and paintings of Janesville artist, Dan Kelly will be featured.
“I started drawing with pencil at a very young age, filling sketch books with a variety of subject matter including landscapes, favorite musicians, athletes, and wildlife.” Kelly said.
For several years his choice of medium was pastel pencil. Inspired by the work of Roby Baer, he dove into creating wildlife pieces and Roby was kind enough to assist with some helpful tips. During lockdown Dan decided to give acrylic painting a try and has found it to be his preferred medium. The Beloit Art Center would like to thank our main gallery sponsor LifeCircle and Bell Gallery sponsor Angus Young Architects/Engineers for supporting the visual arts in our community.
Also in February, the Introduction to Digital Photography I class will be offered starting Feb. 6. Also, a Still Life Charcoal Drawing workshop will be offered Feb. 11, and two pottery offerings are also set to begin. For more information and to register visit www.beloitartcenter.com
In addition to classes and workshops, the weekly Open Studio Art Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. And the monthly Photography Club meets at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month .