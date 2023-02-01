Landscape art featured

This landscape painting by Kathleen D'Angelo will be one of the creations on display in February at the Beloit Art Center at 520 E. Grand Ave.

 Photo provided

BELOIT - The art works of Kathleen and Tony D'Angelo and the art of Dan Kelly will be featured at the Beloit Art Center in February.

A First Friday Gallery Reception will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. on Friday at. the Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave. A gallery talk featuring the artists will be held at 6 p.m. Both exhibits will be open through Feb. 23.

