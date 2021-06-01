Over 64,000 residents in Rock County and over 100,000 people in Winnebago County, Illinois are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to immunization data published Monday by public health agencies in both states.
Local vaccine data
In Rock County, 75,943 residents (46.5%) have received one shot and 64,008 residents (39.2%) have completed vaccination, per Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
Demographic data published by DHS shows 37% of Rock County vaccine recipients are White; 29.4% Asian; 15.5% Black and 14.9% American Indian, with 3.3% reported as “Other” and 6.8% in which race was not reported on vaccine records.
In Winnebago County, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Monday that a total of 103,339 people (36.38%) are fully vaccinated, out of a total 215,652 doses administered.
Local case data
As of May 30, the day most recent data was available, a total of 16,341 COVID-19 cases and 178 deaths have been reported in Rock County. A total of 15,984 people have recovered and an estimated 215 cases remain active.
Hospitalizations, last updated on May 27, shows 11 patients receiving care in Rock County health care facilities.
In Winnebago County, IDPH reported 33,883 cases and 493 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Local data, last updated on May 28, shows 53 people are receiving inpatient care for COVID-19 across Rockford hospitals.
State case data
Wisconsin is currently reporting an average of 225 new cases per week, with an average seven-day test positivity rate of 1.8% and a recovery rate of nearly 98%, DHS data shows. Since the start of the pandemic, Wisconsin has recorded 610,166 cases and 7,078 deaths.
In Illinois, IDPH reports 1,382,186 cases and 22,827 deaths since March of 2020. The state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 2.3% and a recovery rate of 98%.
National cases
A total of 12,663 new cases and 240 additional deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the countrywide total to over 33 million cases and 591,265 deaths. A total of 50.5% of residents in the country have received one dose and 40.7% of residents have completed vaccination, CDC data shows.