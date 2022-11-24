Ornament making event set in Beloit Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Nov 24, 2022 Nov 24, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - The Beloit Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a family ornament making night starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the Rotary River Center, 1160 Riverside Drive.Each participant in the ornament making event will create two ornaments to take home with them. The fee is $5 per person, which includes all materials and a hot cocoa bar.Participants must register by Dec. 5. People can register in person from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 2351 Springbrook Court or by phone by calling 608-364-2890. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit school board changes GPA eligibility for student athletes Downtown Beloit building to be demolished, redeveloped Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week New Beloit superintendent honored to start work in the district Miracle League looks at Town of Beloit as a potential location for a sports complex Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime