Max Yount, organist, harpsichordist and composer, is a professor emeritus and former chair of the music department at Beloit College where he taught for 44 years. He is shown seated at the organ at First Congregational Church where he is the director of music.
BELOIT—An organ recital featuring several area organists will be presented at 3 p.m. Sunday at the First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St.
Several Rock County organists who are members of the Madison-based Association of Church Musicians (ACM) and the Madison Chapter of the American Guild of Organists (AGO) will be presenting the organ recital.
The annual event raises funds for the Ruth Pilger Andrews Organ Scholarship Fund. This is the first year the recital and fundraiser is being held in Beloit. First Congregational houses a 4-manual, 69-rank organ built in 2001 by Rieger-Kloss of the Czech Republic.
Ruth Pilger Andrews was a distinguished Madison organist, teacher and founding member of the Madison Chapter AGO. With a generous bequest from her estate, the Ruth Pilger Andrews Organ Scholarship Fund was established in 1996 by the ACM/Madison Chapter AGO. Since that time, additional donations to the fund have been accepted and annual concerts have been held to augment the endowment. Scholarship applications are accepted on a quarterly basis from Wisconsinites of all ages who wish to study organ through private lessons, by attending seminars and workshops, or college tuition for organ study.
The hour-long program will feature a variety of pieces played by eight organists, several of whom are from Rock County, including Dr. Max H. Yount, organist and music director at First Congregational in Beloit; David Devine, a high school student from Janesville who studies organ with Dr. Yount; Elaine Uffenbeck, organist at Christ Lutheran Church in Clinton, and Dr. Beth Yount, organist at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beloit. They will be joined by Dr. Andrew Schaeffer, organist/music director at Luther Memorial Church, Madison; Jared Stellmacher, organist/music director at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Madison; Paul Finger of Madison; and a past recipient of a Ruth Pilger Andrews Scholarship, Michael Mills, a Lodi native who is now Director of Sacred Music at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Monona, Wisconsin.
A free-will donation will be accepted at the recital for the Ruth Pilger Andrews Organ Scholarship Fund. For those who may be unable to attend but still wish to donate to the fund, checks may be made payable to the Association of Church Musicians and mailed to P.O. Box 5321, Madison, WI 53705. More info is available at www.MadisonACM.org or on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonACM.