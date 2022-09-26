Música Maxima 2
Max Yount, organist, harpsichordist and composer, is a professor emeritus and former chair of the music department at Beloit College where he taught for 44 years. He is shown seated at the organ at First Congregational Church where he is the director of music.

 Debra Jensen-De Hart/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—An organ recital featuring several area organists will be presented at 3 p.m. Sunday at the First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St.

Several Rock County organists who are members of the Madison-based Association of Church Musicians (ACM) and the Madison Chapter of the American Guild of Organists (AGO) will be presenting the organ recital.

