Plymouth United Methodist Church in Rural Orfordville will be celebrating its 155th anniversary on Oct. 30. Photo provided

ORFORDVILLE—The Plymouth United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 155th anniversary on Sunday, Oct 30.Celebrations will begin at 9 a.m. with a worship service. Following the service, there will be a time for fellowship and light refreshments.Plymouth United Methodist Church is at 5614 County Road H. It is at the corner of Plymouth Church Road and County Road H in rural Orfordville.

Clint Wolf
Oct 25, 2022

Recommended for you
Trending Now
Janesville man charged with elder abuse
Beloit's Overflowing Cup to host 80th birthday bash for Fogderud
Beloit native honored with Courage Award
Janesville man faces fifth OWI charge
Pecatonica police chief faces DUI charge