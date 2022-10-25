Plymouth United Methodist Church
 Photo provided

ORFORDVILLE—The Plymouth United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 155th anniversary on Sunday, Oct 30.

Celebrations will begin at 9 a.m. with a worship service. Following the service, there will be a time for fellowship and light refreshments.

