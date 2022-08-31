ORFORDVILLE—The Third Annual Orfordville Block Party will be held on Sept. 9 from 5:30—7:30 p.m. at Purdy Park at 100 W. Church St.
The block party will be held before the Parkview High School football game. Visitors are encouraged to go to the game and cheer on the Parkview Vikings after attending the Block Party.
The Parkview Band will be playing at the pavilion from 5:30—6 p.m. to get everyone pumped up for the game.
The Orfordville Block Party promises great family entertainment. There will be yard games, bounce houses, police and fire department vehicles, public works equipment, a visit from Mercy React (6:30 p.m. at the baseball field), Touch a Truck, and new coloring pages of Orfordville Police, Fire and DPW Equipment to give out.
A dunk tank also will be in the park. Stop down and try dunking Police Chief Jeremiah Burdick, Fire Commissioner Don Bomkamp, and Coach Chad Smith.
Viking Youth Baseball will have the concession stand open to purchase food. Taqueria Guzman also will have food available for purchase. For dessert, the Parkview FFA will be selling root beer floats.
This is a great event for families in our community. Everything is provided at no cost to you except for the dunk tank and food. Thank you to our local businesses for sponsoring this event. A special thank you goes out to Burtness Chevrolet for being a Platinum Sponsor. We appreciate all of our sponsors and all that they do for our community!