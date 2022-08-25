ORFORDVILLE—The Sassy Farm Chicks Quilt Company host its Annual Airing of The Quilts Outdoor Quilt Exhibition on Sept. 17.
The show will begin at 10 a.m. The rain date will be Sept. 18.
Quilts are being sought from area quilters for the exhibition. Quilts can be the work of the quilter, a gift or a family piece. Quilts also can be new or vintage, or be a mission quilt made for donation.
Quilts can be of any size, wallhangings, table pieces, or any quilted item. Quilts shown in previous years are welcome. Entry information can be found at www.sassyfarmchicks.com, or by calling 608-921-3466. Quilts are currently being accepted at the quilt shop in downtown Orfordville through Sept. 15 from 10 a.m.—5 p.m., or by appointment.
The Airing of The Quilts is an outdoor quilt exhibition in downtown Orfordville showcasing local quilters. Mystery Quilts made in the spring of 2022 will be featured and there will be a history lecture at 1 p.m. on the patio next to the quilt shop on Beloit Street. Presentations from the Orfordville Community Quilts of Gratitude sewers and a program and display by The Dairyland Quilts of Valor chapter will be held at 11 a.m. in the Purdy Park Pavilion on Church Street.
A Quilt themed Storywalk for children will also be held in Purdy Park presented by the Orfordville Public Library. Orfordville Market Day will be held in Purdy Park beginning at 9 a.m. with many local vendors. More information about Orfordville Market Day can be found on their Facebook Page. The Orfordville Lions Club will offer lunch and drinks at Purdy Park on also as a fundraiser for future Orfordville Splash Pad.
Questions can be directed to Sassy Farm Chicks Quilt Company at 608-921-3466 or sassyfarmchicks@yahoo.com.
Further details can be found at www.sassyfarmchicks.com.
