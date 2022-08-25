Quilt
Rhonda Streich, left, and Tina Wellnitz, owners of The Sassy Farm Chicks Quilts Company, are seem in this file photo preparing for the 2021 Airing of the Quilts Outdoor Quilt Show in Orfordville. This year the Airing of the Quilts show will be held Sept. 17.

 Debra Jensen-De Hart/Beloit Daily News

ORFORDVILLE—The Sassy Farm Chicks Quilt Company host its Annual Airing of The Quilts Outdoor Quilt Exhibition on Sept. 17.

The show will begin at 10 a.m. The rain date will be Sept. 18.

