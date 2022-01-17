BELOIT—Our Lady of the Assumption (OLA) Catholic School in Beloit will be celebrating Catholic Schools Week Jan. 30 to Feb. 5.
Catholic Schools Week is an opportunity for OLA students and staff to enjoy being together and honor all that is good about the school. They dress up, attend assemblies, play games, and celebrate what makes an OLA education exceptional, according to information from OLA Director of Marketing Jon Nelson.
“Catholic Schools Week is all about what it means to be a Catholic school,” said OLA Principal Trevor Seivert. “Catholic schools are different from other schools. We don’t just teach academic subjects. We teach to the whole person; body, soul and mind. We teach respect, dignity, the value of human life, and that each person comes from God and is unique, loved and special. CSW celebrates our school, teachers, faculty, parents, students, and the entire parish as we all are part of it. We’re all part of God’s kingdom.”
The week will kick off with an Open House from 5—6 p.m. on Jan. 29, and from 8 a.m.—noon on Jan. 30, as well as a special Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 30.
Traditionally, the mornings are spent learning, and the afternoons feature a fun activity. For CSW 2022, plans include a geography bee, bowling, volleyball, movies, plays, and more, all while wearing outfits that are decidedly beyond the OLA dress code.
Seivert explained that CSW is not only about creating a memorable week for students and OLA stakeholders—it’s also a key means of publicizing the school and encouraging enrollment.
“Promoting the school is important during CSW,” he said. “Everyone has fun and enjoys themselves. We try to launch enrollment during this time, because usually in February we’re gearing up for next year already. So it coincides pretty well. We also try to have family and sporting events. It’s been challenging with COVID, but we still try.”
In addition to forming special memories for the students, this week also resets and reorients OLA adults as servant leaders.
“Pre-COVID, the entire student body went black-light bowling,” said Seivert, recounting his fondest CSW memories. “The dress up day was ‘Neon Day,’ so everyone was glowing while bowling. We had several parents as chaperones, and everyone had a great time. Additionally, we were always invited to Boylan Central Catholic High School for a CSW mass. We didn’t do it last year, but seeing the high schoolers along with all the other Catholic school students right across the border in Illinois was an incredible sight. It’s meaningful to be reminded that the Catholic Church extends beyond just our school, out into the world.”