ROCKTON, Ill.—Natural Land Institute will hold the Wander at the Wetland: Full Moon Snowshoe & Hike on from 4:30—8 p.m. on Jan. 17 at Nygren Wetland Preserve, 3190 W. Rockton Road, Rockton, Ill.
This free outdoor winter event is for all ages with or without snow. Experience the winter landscape of the prairie and wetland when you take a hike, snowshoe or ski the trail lit by hundreds of luminaries, sponsored by NorthPointe Health & Wellness Campus.
Attendees can head out on the trail on their own or follow a tour guide who will talk about Natural Land Institute and the preserve. Listen to the stillness or for the call of owls in the distance, watch the sunset in the horizon over the wetland, look for the full moon. Enjoy exploring this natural area with family and friends. Places to warm up include the winter themed greenhouse and two bonfires.
Rent snowshoes on site that night, sponsored by Rocktown Adventures, for a $10 donation per pair to NLI. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own snowshoes or skis to this open house style event.
NLI is pleased to partner with Rockford Public Library (RPL) to co-present a free virtual Book Talk and Discussion with author-adventurer Anders Morley about his book, This Land of Snow: A Journey Across the North in Winter. The author appears courtesy of Mark and Laurie Luthin.
The Book Talk and Discussion will take place on Jan. 31 online via WebEx, from 6—7:30 p.m. Registration is required on the RPL website calendar: www.RockfordPublicLibrary.org. Space is limited. Register Early. Call Zoe Norwood at RPL for more information: 815-987-6626.
Anders Morley will talk about his book and the expedition, including photos from it, and then lead a discussion that will interest both those who’ve read the book and those who haven’t.
Anders Morley—a writer, teacher, and translator—is a dual-citizen of the US and Canada.