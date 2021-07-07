JANESVILLE—The Rock County Hall of Honor selection committee is seeking nominations for this year’s inductees.
Anyone who wants to make a nomination can go to the Rock County Hall of Honor Committee’s page (www.co.rock.wi.us/hall-of-honor-committee), click on “Rock County Hall of Honor Nomination Form,” complete the form and email to countyadmin@co.rock.wi.us, or send to the attention of the Rock County Board Chair, Courthouse, 51 South Main St., Janesville. You may also call the County Administrator’s Office at 608-757-5510 and a nomination form will be mailed or emailed to you.
Please return the nomination form by July 16.
Nominations submitted in previous years must be resubmitted to be considered.The selection committee will submit its recommendations to the Rock County Board of Supervisors for confirmation.
Induction will occur at an event set for Sept. 22 or Sept. 29 at U.W. Whitewater at Rock County.