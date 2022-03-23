It is time once again to honor an outstanding individual in the Stateline Area with the Laurence A. Raymer Headliner Award, and the Beloit Daily News is asking for the public’s help in nominating worthy individuals.
The prestigious award is sponsored by the Beloit Daily News in partnership with the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce. The award is presented each year during the Chamber of Commerce Meeting and Banquet. This year, the award will be presented during the banquet which is set for April 26 at the Eclipse Center.
The award is named after the late Laurence A. Raymer, who served over a long career both as executive editor of the Beloit Daily News and executive director of the Chamber of Commerce
Initiated more than three decades ago, the Headliner Award was conceived to honor the community’s man or woman of the year. Past recipients have included the late Ken Hendricks and his wife and partner, Diane, founders of ABC Supply Co.; NFL coach and Beloit native Jim Caldwell; civil rights activist the late Rev. Floyd Prude; Regal-Beloit’s James Packard; Former City Manager Larry Arft; Founders of the VetsRoll program for war veterans John and Mark Finnegan and others.
Last year’s award was presented to Dr. Joseph Kittah, a pulmonologist at Beloit Health System who played a key role in exploring new ways to treat COVID-19 patients in the Beloit area and lead medical staff in forming new policies to deal with the pandemic.
“The Beloit Daily News believes in recognizing people who make life better in the Stateline Area. People who make Beloit and the area a better place to work, live and play deserve recognition and that has been the goal of this award for its 42-year history,” said BDN Editor Clint Wolf.
Readers may nominate any individual simply by filling out the form which accompanies this article. The form will be published several more times in the newspaper. Persons wishing to make a nomination may do so by filling out the form and returning it to the newspaper. The deadline for submitting entries is 4 p.m. Thursday, April 14.
Nominators may use extra sheets of paper, if necessary. The more detailed the nomination, the more information judges will have to go on in determining a Headliner recipient.
All nominees must reside within the Greater Beloit area, which includes Beloit, nearby townships, Rockton, Roscoe and Clinton. Nominees from previous years are eligible to be nominated again.
Mail or bring the completed nomination forms to Headliner Award, Beloit Daily News, 444 E. Grand Ave., Suite 102, Beloit, WI 53511.
The honoree receives a handsome trophy from the newspaper. Additionally, the recipient’s name is engraved on a permanent display which hangs at the Beloit Daily News.