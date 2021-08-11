Nearly 60% of all eligible Rock County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as the county reported over two dozen new virus cases on Wednesday, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Vaccine data for Rock County shows 59.9% of eligible residents have received a vaccine dose and 58.4% of eligible residents have completed vaccination. Eligible residents are those over the age of 12. In terms of the overall population and vaccinations, 52.3% of Rock County residents have received one vaccine shot and 48.8% of county residents have completed vaccination, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported on Wednesday.
The slowly increasing vaccination rate comes as the virus transmission rate in the county remains elevated. Over the last seven days, Rock County has reported an average of 104 new cases per 100,000 residents, health department data shows.
Also on Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it was advising expectant mothers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. As of July 31, only 23% of those who are pregnant had received at least one dose of vaccine against the coronavirus, according to CDC statistics.
A total of 29 new cases were reported on Wednesday in Rock County, pushing totals to 16,940 cases and 186 deaths. The health department estimates there are 350 active cases in the county as 16,404 people have recovered from the virus.
Hospitalization data for Rock County, last updated on Aug. 5, shows 10 patients had been receiving inpatient care for COVID-19.
Across Wisconsin, DHS reports that 1,121 new cases have been identified over the last seven days as the statewide test positivity rate remains above 7%. A total of 633,067 cases and 7,462 deaths have been reported statewide.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID Tracker website, 65 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties were rated as substantial or high transmission areas for the week of Aug. 4—10. Rock County is rates as a high transmission area.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, a total of 156 new cases per 100,000 residents have been reported over the last seven days, bringing the countywide total to 35,516 cases and 525 deaths. The county reports a test positivity rate of 7.3% and 42.2% of all county residents have been fully vaccinated, the Winnebago County Health Department reports.
Statewide, Illinois reported 3,993 new cases and nine additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 1,451,094 cases and 23,551 deaths.
According to the CDC COVID Tracker website, 100 or Illinois’ 102 counties were rated substantial or high transmission areas for the week of Aug. 4—10. Henderson County was rated for low transmission and Putnam County was rated for moderate transmission. Winnebago County was rated high.