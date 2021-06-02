Nearly 40% of Rock County residents and 37% of Winnebago County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to vaccine data published Wednesday by public health agencies in Wisconsin and Illinois.
Local vaccine data
In Rock County, 46.6% of residents (76,124) people have received at least one shot and 39.6% of residents (64,720) are fully vaccinated. In terms of demographics, 37.5% of people vaccinated are White; 29.9% Asian; 15.8% Black and 15% American Indian. In 6.8% of vaccinations, race was unknown and not reported and 3.3% of vaccinations in Rock County reported a race of “Other,” Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
A vaccine clinic was held by Homecare Pharmacy and the School District of Beloit to offer vaccines to eligible students ages 12 and up on Wednesday. As of Wednesday, 20.1% of children ages 12 to 15 in Rock County have received one dose and 31.6% of residents ages 16 and 17 in the county have received one dose, DHS data shows.
The City of Beloit will host a vaccine question-and-answer session from 4:45—5:45 p.m. on June 5 at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 822 E. Grand Ave. The Beloit Fire Department will return the following week with doses of the Moderna vaccine for those who are interested in being vaccinated.
On Sunday, June 6, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., will host a vaccine clinic in partnership with Walmart Pharmacy. The clinic will run from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. and no appointments are needed.
In Winnebago County, 36.57% of residents (103,883) are fully vaccinated as 216,508 doses have been administered, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports.
Local case data
Rock County reported four new cases and one additional death on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 16,353 cases and 180 deaths. A total of 15,988 people have recovered and an estimated 185 cases remain active in the county, DHS data shows.
Winnebago County in Illinois reported eight new cases and no new deaths on Wednesday, bumping the countywide total to 33,901 cases and 493 deaths.
State case data
Wisconsin reported 610,400 total cases for a weekly average of 162 cases, DHS reported on Wednesday. A total of 7,110 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic in Wisconsin, DHS data shows. The state’s positivity rate is now 1.7%.
Illinois reported 478 new cases and nine additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,383,065 cases and 22,842 deaths.
National data
The CDC reported 9,358 new cases and 431 new deaths were reported on Wednesday in the U.S., pushing the countrywide total to over 33.11 million cases and 592,232 deaths. In terms of vaccinations, 50.8% of the country’s population have received at least one shot and 41% are fully vaccinated.